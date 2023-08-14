LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada takes the number one spot when it comes to being the worst for having the highest teacher shortage, according to a recently released study.
The study was done by Scholaroo which analyzed data for public schools looking at student enrollments and the number of teachers in the state.
The study says bad working conditions and low salaries are among the factors contributing to the teacher shortage.
Clark County Education Association is in negotiations with the Clark County School District over a pay raise for teachers. The two sides have been at a stalemate. There is an Aug. 26 deadline for the two sides to reach an agreement.
The union has said teachers will take “work actions” but has not been clear about what those actions will be. Teachers are not legally allowed to strike in Nevada.
Top 10 states for teacher shortages with the worst state being listed first.
- Nevada
- Utah
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Alaska
- Idaho
- Ohio
- Oregon
- Alabama
Scholaroo is an education research firm and scholarship website engine.