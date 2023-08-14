LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada takes the number one spot when it comes to being the worst for having the highest teacher shortage, according to a recently released study.

The study was done by Scholaroo which analyzed data for public schools looking at student enrollments and the number of teachers in the state.

How to read map: Red states have 58 to 42 teachers per 1,000 students; Orange states have 62 to 59; yellow states have 69 to 63; light green have 82 to 70 and dark green have 98 to 82. (Credit: Scholaroo).

The study says bad working conditions and low salaries are among the factors contributing to the teacher shortage.

CCSD teachers stage a rally for pay raises outside of a school. (KLAS)

Clark County Education Association is in negotiations with the Clark County School District over a pay raise for teachers. The two sides have been at a stalemate. There is an Aug. 26 deadline for the two sides to reach an agreement.

The union has said teachers will take “work actions” but has not been clear about what those actions will be. Teachers are not legally allowed to strike in Nevada.

Top 10 states for teacher shortages with the worst state being listed first.

Nevada

Utah

Arizona

California

Florida

Alaska

Idaho

Ohio

Oregon

Alabama

Scholaroo is an education research firm and scholarship website engine.