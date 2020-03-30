UPDATED: Nevada exceeds 1K cases, 1,008 reported statewide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada exceeded 1,000 Monday morning. The state is reporting 1,008 and shows that with 11,215 people have now been tested. Deaths remain at 15.

The state is reporting that 7% of cases are in people 19 years old and under. The largest age group impacted (19%) is those between the ages of 30 – 39.

The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting Monday morning that 753 of the COVID-19 cases are in Clark County up from their previous report of 528.

The first death in Washoe County was reported Sunday as state and local authorities battle the spread of coronavirus cases.

Before Sunday, every COVID-19 death in Nevada had occurred in Clark County. As of Monday morning, the state is reporting 15 deaths.

As the week ended, the number of cases had escalated quickly, with the bulk of positive tests coming through the Southern Nevada Health District in Clark County. The daily jump in positive tests had exceeded 100 three days in a row before Sunday. SNHD does not update information on Sundays.

New reports on Sunday:

Washoe County’s first death was a man in his 40s. It isn’t known if he had underlying health problems.

“We’re devastated to learn that a Washoe County resident has died due to COVID-19,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer for Washoe County. “Our thoughts are with the family at this time.”

In addition, 14 new cases were reported Sunday in Washoe County, pushing the county’s total to 107.

White Pine County reported its first case. County commissioners issued a press release indicating the Office of Public Health was “aggressively pursuing” all contacts with the county’s first COVID-19 case. The person who tested positive is not hospitalized at this time.

The Associated Press reported the first known case in Humboldt County.