Nevada pushing close to 1,000 COVID-19 cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first death in Washoe County was reported Sunday as state and local authorities battle the spread of coronavirus cases.

Before Sunday, every COVID-19 death in Nevada had occurred in Clark County. As of Monday morning, the state is reporting 15 deaths.

As the week ended, the number of cases had escalated quickly, with the bulk of positive tests coming through the Southern Nevada Health District in Clark County. The daily jump in positive tests had exceeded 100 three days in a row before Sunday. SNHD does not update information on Sundays.

New reports on Sunday:

Washoe County’s first death was a man in his 40s. It isn’t known if he had underlying health problems.

“We’re devastated to learn that a Washoe County resident has died due to COVID-19,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer for Washoe County. “Our thoughts are with the family at this time.”

In addition, 14 new cases were reported Sunday in Washoe County, pushing the county’s total to 107.

White Pine County reported its first case. County commissioners issued a press release indicating the Office of Public Health was “aggressively pursuing” all contacts with the county’s first COVID-19 case. The person who tested positive is not hospitalized at this time.

The Associated Press reported the first known case in Humboldt County.