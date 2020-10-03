Nevada public safety organization backs Ballot Question 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers (NAPSO) officially endorsed Ballot Question 1 Friday. Ballot Question 1 will provide accountability, oversight, and transparency to Nevada’s system of Higher Education (NSHE) and the Board of Regents by removing them from the State Constitution. The question is formerly known as AJR5 and was passed with bipartisan support by the State Legislature twice (2017 and 2019).

NAPSO, which is the largest affiliation of AFL-CIO public safety associations in the state, joins a broad, bipartisan coalition that includes representation from education, labor, business, first responders, and government. The coalition also includes Democrats and Republicans, rural Nevadans, and those from both Northern and Southern Nevada.

NAPSO Executive Director Rick McCann elaborated on the endorsement:

“As law enforcement professionals, our members and their families rely heavily on the varied and affordable educational opportunities offered by Nevada’s higher education system. This includes community colleges throughout the state as well as universities north and south. Ballot Question 1 will provide more accountability, transparency, and oversight of NSHE and the Board of Regents, which will in turn ensure that public dollars meant for these programs go where they belong. This is why we are encouraging our members to vote “yes” on Ballot Question 1.”

If Question 1 passes in the upcoming election, all of the powers, duties, and elections of the Board of Regents are preserved in NRS 396.020 and 396.040. There is no fiscal note attached to the ballot question. To learn more about the campaign, please visit, www.Yeson1forHigherEducation.com .