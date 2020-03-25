Nevada: Public gatherings of more than 10 banned, violators may face criminal charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – In an effort to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) the Governor of Nevada, Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday that he had signed an emergency directive that would prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people in public areas.

Governor Sisolak said that although many Nevadans were following his previous directives for social distancing, there were still many who were not.

“But, unfortunately, there are some who still don’t understand the severity of the issue we are facing, and they continue to gather in groups and congregate — further increasing the risk of exposure in our communities. While I don’t believe they intend to harm their neighbors, the reality is we need the tools to address those circumstances where people are engaged in reckless action that endangers the public health of our state.” Governor of Nevada, Steve Sisolak

The new directive includes a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people in any indoor or outdoor public space including social clubs, parks, libraries, parking lots, sports fields and the such. The order does not include the homes of Nevada residents.

“This is not to prevent your household members from going for a walk. If you live inside together, you can be outside together,” added Sisolak.

Citing health officials, Sisolak stressed that the dangerous virus can live on surfaces up to 72 hours and thus stressed that the public refrain from using recreational equipment and practice social distancing at playgrounds, basketball courts and baseball fields.

Sisolak also said that that although this latest directive was not a punishment for Nevadans, not following the directive would result in consequences including criminal charges if the first warning is ignored. The directive does not apply to the homeless.

Today I signed an emergency directive prohibiting gatherings of groups of 10 or more in any indoor or outdoor public area to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This does not apply to those in the same household or services or patronizing related to an essential business. pic.twitter.com/kQtvI8QnS2 — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) March 25, 2020

The Governor said that his mandate also takes measures to ensure the childcare of first responders and health care workers is a priority.

When asked about COVID-19 test kits and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) the Governor Sisolak said Nevada had received “zero” kits and that they had only received 25 % of the PPE’s that were ordered.

Lastly, he informed the state that he had also signed emergency regulation to limit the hoarding of two certain drugs (chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine), both mentioned by the federal Coronavirus Task Force to have showed promising efficiency when taken with a Z-Pak. Sisolak said there was “no conclusive evidence at this time among COVID-19 experts or Nevada’s own medical health advisory team that the drugs provide treatment for COVID-19 patients.”