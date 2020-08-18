Nevada prisons report 3 new inmate COVID-19 cases as testing proceeds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Corrections is in the midst of testing prisoners for COVID-19.

It’s the second time prisoners have been tested, and so far three positive tests have returned out of 4,083 prisoners. The tests follow a previous effort to test every prisoner in May and June, which found 23 COVID-19 cases. Nevada prisons house more than 12,000 inmates.

And prison officials acknowledged Tuesday that the two ways inmates can get the virus are either from transfers from other prisons or jails, and from the prison staff.

Concerns about the potential for rapid spread of COVID-19 in prison populations was voiced by the American Civil Liberties Union, and other states have reported big outbreaks in prisons. Those outbreaks have yet to occur in Nevada.

As of Aug. 3, prison staff — 2,644 people — are undergoing tests every two weeks. A total of 99 positive tests have been reported among staff members, and 58 have recovered from the virus and returned to work. Staff who test positive are released from duty to quarantine.

One staff member who was not a guard died on Aug. 2 after battling COVID-19 for many weeks, an NDOC news release said.

Transfers have been the primary source of the positive tests, accounting for the majority of known COVID-19 cases, NDOC said. Incoming inmates are isolated before joining the main prison population.

The effort to safeguard the prison population from the virus follows NDOC’s decision on March 7 to stop in-person visitation, which is still in effect. “To mitigate the impact of this change on offenders and their families, NDOC recently expanded two programs,” according to a Tuesday news release. “The first allows eligible offenders up to two free phone calls per week, and the second is a 50% discount of secure messaging which allows the community to send emails (without attachments) to offenders.”

“We recognize the importance for inmates to stay connected with their families and friends,” said John Borrowman, NDOC’s Deputy Director of Support Services. “These connections are essential to the support needed for an offender to successfully reenter the community upon their release.”