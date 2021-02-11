Nevada prisons change policies that segregated HIV inmates

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada has changed practices that routinely segregated inmates with HIV under terms of an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), according to a Thursday news release.

The DOJ found that the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) violated Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by unjustifiably isolating and segregating inmates with HIV, failing to keep their HIV status confidential, and denying them equal employment opportunities, including in food service positions.

The Justice Department found that NDOC’s HIV housing policy stigmatized inmates with HIV and had the effect of indiscriminately disclosing their confidential HIV status to NDOC employees and inmates.

Public health and prison authorities oppose the routine segregation of inmates with HIV as medically unnecessary, and the DOJ determined that Nevada prison policies had no legitimate health justification.

Nevada has since taken steps to desegregate inmates with HIV and also cooperated with the department throughout the investigation, according to the DOJ.

“The routine segregation of inmates with HIV is unnecessary, stigmatizing, and harmful, and the Department of Justice will enforce the ADA to stop such discrimination. Compliance with the ADA ensures that prisoners with disabilities have equal access to educational, rehabilitative, and other programs and opportunities available to other inmates,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pamela S. Karlan of the Civil Rights Division.

“We commend Nevada for working collaboratively with the department, ending its illegal segregation of inmates based on HIV, and integrating current and future inmates with disabilities into critical community reintegration housing placements and programs,” Karlan said.

The agreement also resolves DOJ findings that Nevada prisons denied inmates with disabilities — including mobility disabilities, HIV, and other physical or mental health conditions — classification and housing at lower-custody levels and facilities. These facilities offer opportunities for inmates to gradually reintegrate back into the community and earn additional credits to reduce the lengths of their sentences.

By denying those opportunities, NDOC deprived inmates with disabilities an equal opportunity to engage in productive activities and to accelerate their NDOC release dates.

NDOC also confined certain inmates with disabilities for longer periods and in more restrictive settings than they otherwise would have been housed, such as medium or high custody facilities.

The agreement also requires Nevada to train NDOC staff and inmates on HIV and disability discrimination, designate statewide and facility-specific ADA Coordinators, and implement an ADA grievance procedure.