Nevada prison worker accused of smuggling in drugs

ELY, Nev. (KLAS) — A food service worker at the Ely State Prison is accused of smuggling in drugs, officials with the Nevada Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.

Angelica Aguilar, 25, faces charges of possession and furnishing a controlled substance to a state prisoner.

Investigators said they recovered methamphetamine from Aguilar when she arrived at the start of her shift.

Aguilar has been an employee at the prison since April, officials said.

She was being held Wednesday on $20,000 bail.

The maximum-security prison has a capacity for about 1,200 inmates.