Nevada prison inmate serving time for murder accused of killing cellmate

INDIAN SPRINGS, Nev. — A 21-year-old inmate at High Desert State Prison was found dead in his cell, and his cellmate is suspected of killing him, officials said Tuesday.

Isaiah Sharp, of Washoe County, was found in his cell Sunday night, officials said. Sharp was serving a 44- to 132-month sentence for robbery with the use of a deadly weapon. He had been in custody since June 2018.

Andrew Hilford, 33, of Clark County, is accused of killing Sharp, officials said. He arrived at the prison in 2008 on first-degree murder and robbery charges. Hilford was sentenced to 20 years to life.

Records show Hilford faces a pending charge of being a prisoner with a weapon.

No other information was released, other than that the Nevada Department of Corrections is investigating the incident.