Nevada prison deaths at 36 inmates, 3 staffers as COVID-19 spread continues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 deaths have surged in Nevada prisons over the past four weeks.

The Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City is reporting 18 deaths, an increase of 13 since mid-December. Lovelock Correctional Center is reporting 11 deaths, 10 since mid-December.

In total, 36 prisoners and 3 staff members have died within the past four months.

The information comes from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, which maintains a dashboard showing COVID-19 cases and deaths at state-regulated facilities.

Closer to Las Vegas, High Desert State Prison is reporting six inmate deaths — four over the past four weeks. Two High Desert staff members had also died previously.

A new staff death has been reported at Casa Grande in Las Vegas. No prisoners have died there.

And a prisoner has died at Southern Desert Correctional Center, which is adjacent to High Desert, on U.S. Highway 95, just northwest of Las Vegas.

In all, 3,407 COVID-19 cases have been reported in state prisons. Of those, 2,588 have been inmates, and 819 have been staffers. About 500 new cases have been reported in the past month.

High Desert now has the most COVID-19 cases of any Nevada prison, with 618 — 383 inmates and 235 staffers. Northern Nevada Correctional Center has 552 cases — 440 inmates and 112 staffers. Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City has reported 548 cases — 479 inmates and 69 staffers.

To see more details on COVID-19 cases at Nevada prisons, use the interactive dashboard below. Change “Facility Type” in the second menu on the left, and select “Correctional,” then select from the list of prisons under “Facility Name.”