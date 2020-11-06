Nevada preparing for 12% budget cuts in spending plans for 2021-2023

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is preparing for 12 percent budget cuts over the next two years as the state continues to pull out of “significant revenue shortfalls and a historic economic and fiscal crisis as a result of this pandemic.”

A news release from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office indicates all state agencies are being asked to prepare budget proposals for 2021-2023 over the coming weeks so they will be ready in advance of the 2021 legislative session.

“Like many states, Nevada faces historic shortfalls as a result of COVID-19, and we must work together to responsibly prepare for the next biennium under the upcoming projections,” Sisolak said.

Nevada’s tourism-based economy and tax structure made the state particularly vulnerable to problems with state revenue.

Updated revenue projections from Nevada’s Economic Forum will guide the state’s spending plans.

Nevada has already adjusted budgets during the pandemic during a special session of the Legislature in July. But the state wants options, and a memo to agency heads from the Governor’s Finance Office orders “proposed budget reserves” in advance of the state’s Executive Budget.

And the state is still counting on help from the federal government.

Friday’s news release says, “Governor Sisolak joins his peers across the country in calling on Congress for a robust and multi-year funding recovery plan for states and territories. As COVID-19 cases increase in Nevada and throughout America, the need to provide federal funding support to state and local governments grows by the day.”

Sisolak will continue to work with Nevada’s federal delegation to push for additional federal stimulus funding to help ensure the State can provide resources and services to residents across Nevada, the news release says.

“I want to thank our state agencies for working with us on the challenging task of preparing budgets under our very difficult fiscal reality, and just as before, I know they will do so responsibly and with the goal of protecting as much vital funding for critical services as possible. Like Nevada families, the state must budget with what we have in front of us in our current situation as we continue to monitor projections and updates,” Sisolak said.

“As governor, I will continue to work with our federal partners to strongly advocate for direct and flexible relief funding for State and local governments so we can continue the essential work to protect the health and safety of all Nevadans,” Sisolak said.