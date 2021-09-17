Nevada posts 7.7% unemployment in August — highest in the nation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s unemployment rate remained at 7.7% in August — the highest in the nation — according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

Three states — New York, New Mexico and California — had 7.6% unemployment.

Nevada’s jobless rate was unchanged from July. Last year, unemployment in August was at 14.5%.

(Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation/U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Job growth in Nevada came in third-highest in the nation as the leisure and hospitality industry added the most jobs over the month, adding 3,900 jobs since July.

DETR Chief Economist David Schmidt noted that this is the first look at jobs data since the Delta variant emerged, causing a statewide mask mandate that was followed by efforts by employers to require vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests for workers.

“Overall, employment continued to recover at a rapid pace,” Schmidt said. “The nearly 12,000 jobs added over the month is near the high end of the COVID recovery period, rebounding from a slower pace in July.”

The 7.7% unemployment rate shows Nevada still has a “long road” left to a complete recovery in the state’s labor market,” Schmidt said.