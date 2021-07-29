Nevada posts $1.19 billion gaming win for June

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is reporting a gaming win for June 2021 of $1.19 billion.

That’s higher than the win for June 2019, before the pandemic, when the state posted a gaming win of $1.04 billion.

Usual comparisons to the previous year are skewed by the pandemic, but a look at 2020 numbers is a reminder of the hole Nevada had to climb out of when “non-essential businesses” were shut down as the COVID-19 virus appeared. June of 2020 shows a $566 million gaming win.

This June more than doubled that.

The comparisons to 2019 help assess how close Nevada is to “normal” levels.

And 2021 numbers are generally above those levels.

The Las Vegas Strip generates the largest portion of the gaming for the entire state, and figures show Strip casinos won $610 million in June, compared to $616 million in June 2019.

Downtown Las Vegas, with Circa bringing more people to the area, produced a $79 million win, far above the $52 million produced in June 2019. The Boulder Strip also saw a significant jump, posting a $97 million win, compared to $66 million in June 2019.

Reno posted a $64 million win in June, up over June 2019’s $50 million, and South Lake Tahoe nearly doubled its June 2019 win, going from $16 million to $31 million.

The state collected $84 million, which is 33% below last year’s year-to-date collection level. Casinos were off to a record start as visitors flocked to Las Vegas in the first two months of 2020 before the shutdown. The state’s collections totaled $126 million by July of 2020.