LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The United States Postal Service will be observing Juneteenth on Monday, according to a release.

Postal Service retail locations in Nevada and nationwide will be closed on June 19 to observe the holiday Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

In addition, there will not be regular mail delivery except for holiday premium Priority Mail Express on June 19.

Customers will still be able to order stamps and shipping supplies, print shipping labels, and request package pickups. These services are available 24/7 and can be done online.

All retail locations will open for normal business hours and mail delivery will resume on Tuesday, June 20.