Nevada police write more than 5,000 tickets last year for drivers going over 100 mph

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It should be hard to imagine driving over 100 mph on local roads, but the reality is it happens more often than we realize.

In an instant a speeding car can turn into a deadly crash, similar to what happened last Saturday when a speeding driver killed nine, including himself, and left a mom to mourn for her six kids and brother. “This week had another vibe for the need for action we had a lot of people frustrated,” said Andrew Bennett with Zero Fatalities.

In a virtual meeting Tuesday, Nevada Advisory Committee on Traffic Safety says their big push for 2023 are automated traffic enforcement which would include cameras to catch speeders. “If we don’t have enough officers on our roadways, we need some metrics to hold them accountable,” Bennett said.

8 News Now received new reports from the Nevada Department of Transportation and safety they say in 2021 5,137 citations were given out in Nevada for people driving more than 100 mph. “It is crazy because we have kids and the speeding and everything, when I first came out here, I was like what is wrong with Las Vegas drivers,” said resident Angela Gaither.

It is a constant reminder of just how dangerous the roads can be when someone isn’t following the rules.

“There is definitely a lot of reckless driving going on,” said resident Christian Singer.

Out of the 5,137 citations given out, more than 2,600 of those came from Clark County.