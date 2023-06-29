Lt. Lorin Correll, who was assigned to the Nevada Highway Patrol, was snorkeling when he drowned, the union said. (NPU)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Nevada State Police lieutenant died while on vacation in the Galapagos Islands, the Nevada Police Union said Thursday.

Lt. Lorin Correll, who was assigned to the Nevada Highway Patrol, was snorkeling when he drowned, the union said.

The union started a fundraiser to help pay for Correll’s funeral and other expenses.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Division Lt. Lorin Correll who passed away as the result of an accidental drowning while vacationing overseas,” Nevada State Police Trooper Ashlee Wellman said. “The department is respecting the family’s request for privacy during this incredibly difficult time. Fundraising efforts are being coordinated through the Nevada Police Foundation.”

Correll worked in Las Vegas for a portion of his career but was stationed in Reno.