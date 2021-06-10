Nevada plans to use 3 or 4 drugs for late-July execution

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada prison officials say they’ll use a never-before-tried combination of drugs for the state’s first lethal injection in 15 years.

Attorneys for convicted murderer Zane Floyd promised courtroom challenges of the plan.

An execution manual provided to a federal judge Thursday lists the powerful opioid fentanyl, the sedative ketamine and a heart-stopping salt, potassium chloride.

U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware says he may issue a stay of execution ahead of a possible late-July death date.

Floyd was sentenced to die for killing four people and wounding a fifth in a shotgun attack at a Las Vegas grocery store in 1999.