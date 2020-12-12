Nevada performed test run for COVID-19 vaccine distribution; current numbers could indicate fallout from Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now has learned Nevada did a test run for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. A bureau chief at the Division of Public and Behavioral Health (DPBH) says details can’t be shared due to security concerns, but she did reveal some information.

This was a statewide test coordinated with counties and emergency facilities. It started with pick up points, where the vaccine arrives in Nevada, to where the doses will be transported.

The full-scale exercise was praised by FEMA, and Nevada will share lessons learned from the test run with other states.

“It’s really incredible to watch all these partners, and we’ve been so prepared in planning this entire process and to watch this come together, invaluable,” said Candice McDaniel of DPBH. “It’s really an incredible feat, and I’m proud of every single participant.

McDaniel also shared more about vaccine distribution, which could begin next week if the approval process keeps moving quickly.

The first batch is expected to go to healthcare workers and people in longterm care facilities, like nursing homes. COVID-19 numbers may also play a part in this. The state will be looking at counties where the virus is spreading more quickly.

DPBH shared the first allocation for Nevada is 164,150 doses. The state does not receive all of that at once, though.

During the first week, 25,350 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected. Part of that is going to pharmacies, who will vaccinate those working and living inside skilled nursing facilities, and then hospital staff in every acute care hospital.

In addition to planning for the distribution, the state is also trying to get its message out about the vaccine.

“At this point in time, I think it’s incredibly critical to support vaccine confidence and address any misinformation while supporting the whole scientific method and the process that we’ve seen with this vaccine,” said McDaniel.

She notes the state is following guidelines for vaccine distribution, but it’s a fluid process. For example, she says this weekend, an advisory committee is expected to outline recommendations and reasons for who should get the vaccine first and why.

But as planning for the vaccine continues, Nevada is just beginning to see fallout. COVID-19 numbers are rising, which could be the result of Nevadans not following restrictions over Thanksgiving weekend.

This is another surge, and you may remember from earlier on in the pandemic, we kept hearing about “flattening the curve.” That is not happening right now in Southern Nevada.

Caleb Cage, the state’s COVID-19 response director, says we may be just starting to see the results from Thanksgiving weekend, meaning from people traveling and socializing.

The numbers are concerning, and Cage points to one in particular: the reproduction rate of the virus. It has remained at 1.07 or 1.08 for more than a month.

To get the virus under control, it needs to be less than one.

“Because it means that for every person that are infected, they are now infecting one or less people,” Cage explained. “Right now, for every person infected, there are an additional 1.07 persons infected.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s three-week pause ends Tuesday. The goal was to avoid another shutdown. But as numbers go up, it appears we are in the midst of a surge.