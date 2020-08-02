Nevada Legislature passes bill to mail all voters ballots amid pandemic

FILE – In this June 9, 2020, file photo, election workers process mail-in ballots during a nearly all-mail primary election in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Legislature has passed a bill that would add the state to a growing list of states that will mail all active voters ballots in the November 2020 election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After the state’s decision to limit the number of polling places in the June primary led to voters standing in line for hours, Assembly Bill 4 passed Sunday requires counties open additional polling places.

Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to sign it into law. The Democratic-controlled Legislature passed the bill on a party-line vote, with Republicans dismayed with provisions that changed laws governing ballot collection.

Speaker Frierson and Majority Leader Cannizzaro issued the following statement on the passage of Assembly Bill 4:

“The comments made by President Trump and RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel regarding Assembly Bill 4 are disgraceful and patently false. This is a clear fear mongering attempt by the GOP to suppress voters this November as part of an effort to shield themselves from the backlash of a failed administration. Let’s be clear– we will not allow anyone to stand in the way of a free and fair election for all eligible Nevadans this November. Voting is the most sacred right in our democracy. Today, we are sending Assembly Bill 4 to the Governor for his signature to protect that right. Due to Trump’s failures, the pandemic shows no signs of abating. This bill ensures every eligible voter in the state is able to cast his or her ballot safely and securely without risk to their health.” Speaker Frierson and Majority Leader Cannizzaro

On Sunday, President Trump threatened taking legal action in regards to Assembly Bill 4 that was passed. He called Nevada Democrats’ move to pass the voting legislation “outrageous” in a tweet.