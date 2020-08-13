Nevada passes 1,000 COVID-19 deaths; Gov. Sisolak issues statement

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak makes a statement Thursday on the news that Nevada has passed 1,000 deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada surpassed 1,000 deaths on Thursday as the state reported 34 new deaths in daily reporting. That puts the state at a total of 1,030 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a video statement on YouTube, emphasizing the need to follow rules on wearing face masks to help stop the spread of the virus:

“Today, it is with great sadness that we must recognize that Nevada’s COVID death toll has reached 1,000.

The grief felt by the deaths of each of these Nevadans that has succumbed to this virus has been devastating to so many across our State, and the First Lady and I extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who have been lost. Myself and the entire administration will continue doing everything we can to fight against this virus with the goals of mitigating the spread and preventing more loss.

These deaths are a sobering reminder that we must remain vigilant and do all that we can to slow the spread while we’re in the throes of this horrific pandemic. At this time, I implore all Nevadans to do your part. Wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and above all, take seriously our personal responsibility to help slow the spread and protect those around us.”

NEVADA COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS

As Nevada continues to get a handle on the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Steve Sisolak has laid out a new plan to help stop the spread of the virus. During a press conference on Monday, Gov. Sisolak announced that Nevada will be keeping the emphasis on enforcement as the state’s response heads in a different direction. His new long-term plan will be state managed, but locally executed.

Here is a quick breakdown of how it will work:

Every week, the state will update the Elevated Disease Transmission Criteria for each county. That includes testing, case rates and positivity rates.

Counties at high risk will need to create and implement an action plan that targets sources of infection and community spread.

During a press conference on Monday, July 27, Sisolak announced the state would be moving away from the Phased reopening approach, saying that enforcement needs to be more targeted. The latest numbers show some improvement, but he’s making it clear, now is not the time to stop social distancing wearing masks.

As Nevada saw its percentage of positive cases and hospitalizations rise weeks ago, Sisolak announced the previous directive on July 9 aimed at bars in certain counties. He mandated that specific bars had to return to Phase 1 restrictions on Friday, July 10, to prevent further spread of the virus.

On July 27, Sisolak announced bars in Clark County, as well as in Elko, Washoe and Nye counties, will remain closed for at least the next week. Previously, bars were closed in seven Nevada counties.

The directive is the second time Nevada has tightened restrictions since the state started reopening in early June, allowing businesses including bars, restaurants, casinos and hotels to accept customers.

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

