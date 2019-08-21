Nevada partnership promotes skin safety for local construction workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While Las Vegans hunkered down amidst searing temperatures, a renowned medical oncologist took on the heat at a local job site Monday morning, briefing construction workers on skin safety.

Wolfram Samlowski, MD, FACP, shared precautionary measures and more at a “Safety Stand Down” event coordinated through a partnership between Comprehensive Cancer Centers and The PENTA Building Group.

Since 2016, the organizations have worked on a year-round, valley-wide campaign that promotes sun safety and skin cancer awareness through posters on job sites and free SPF 30 sunscreen packets.

“We want every person to leave our job site as healthy as they walked into it, and that means long-term, as well as just the end of the day,” PENTA president John Cannito said in a press release.

Comprehensive and PENTA reveal the partnership has helped several locals on their job sites. The former hopes campaigns like these will keep prospective patients from having to visit with skin-related conditions.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. In 2019, it is estimated around 850 Nevada residents will be diagnosed with melanoma.