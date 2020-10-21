Nevada Partners to receive $36K grant for housing counseling services

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, is giving Nevada Partners in North Las Vegas a grant of more than $36,000 to help residents. The money is part of $12.5 million being awarded to various states.

The money will be used locally to help homeowners and renters to get counseling services on how to avoid foreclosure or eviction as they work to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This funding comes at exactly the right time to support the nation’s homeowners and renters who are struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and who can benefit from the assistance of a housing counselor to remain in their homes,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

“Our hope is that those affected by the pandemic who need housing help will reach out to qualified housing counseling professionals to help them understand what their options are,” said Assistant Secretary for Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner Dana Wade. “The grants awarded today will help housing counseling agencies assist a greater number of clients who are seeking assistance.”

Here is a link to Nevada Partners, if you would like more information on their services.