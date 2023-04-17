LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In celebration of National Kindergarten Day, the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office has announced the beginning of the Nevada College Kick Start scholarship giveaway.

The Nevada College Kick Start program helps kindergartners begin their path to college. Four students will be randomly selected to receive a $529 scholarship toward a 529 college savings account.

“College Kick Start helps Nevada kindergartners and their families start planning and saving for higher education,” Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine stated. “In just a few minutes, you could be on your way to a brighter future!”

Parents and guardians with a Nevada public school kindergarten student who register their child’s account between April 17 and May 5 will automatically be entered into the giveaway.

How to register your child:

You will need your child’s Nevada College Kick Start ID to complete the registration process. Click here to look up your child’s Kick Start ID number. If you need assistance finding your child’s Nevada College Kick Start ID, please call (702) 486-4141. Register your child’s account by clicking the “Register Account” button on the participant portal. You will be able to choose a portal username and password. You will use this username and password to log into the portal to view your child’s Nevada College Kick Start account. Once you have your portal username/password and have logged in, you are done! Congratulations – you have registered your child’s account!

Those who enter the giveaway will also receive a puzzle for their child. For more information on the giveaway, parents can visit this site.