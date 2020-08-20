Nevada panel considering reopening bars at midnight Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The head of Nevada’s new coronavirus compliance review panel says decisions will be made Thursday about whether bars and other businesses will be allowed to reopen at midnight.

The panel will determine whether to let Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandate to expire. The mandate closed bars for a second time last month in six counties to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Bar owners, who felt they were unfairly targeted, filed a lawsuit to reopen but a Clark County judge sided with Sisolak.

Sisolak gave the coronavirus compliance review panel the authority to decide if the mandate should expire or continue.

If bars are allowed to reopen at midnight, hundreds of business owners will have as little as a 12 hours notice to reopen with COVID-19 regulations.