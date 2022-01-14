Nevada OSHA workplace violation penalties to increase

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Workplace safety violation penalties imposed by the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) against employers are set to increase soon.
The increase is expected to take effect on Saturday, Jan. 15. and is a result of inflation.
Each year, due to the Federal Civil Penalties Inflation Adjustment Act Improvements Act of 2015, the Department of Labor is required to annually evaluate its civil monetary penalties and adjust for inflation.
Nevada OSHA’s administrative penalties will increase by 6.22%, for any penalty assessed on or after January 15, 2022, regardless of when the inspection was opened.
Below you will find a listing of Nevada OSHA’s penalties for violations.
- For willful violations, where Nevada OSHA demonstrates that an employer knowingly failed to comply with an OSHA standard, or demonstrated a plain indifference for employee safety, the minimum penalty increases from $9,639 to $10,360 and the maximum penalty increases from $136,532 to $145,027.
- For repeated violations, maximum penalties will increase from $136,532 to $145,027.
- Penalties for serious violations, where workplace hazards that could cause an injury or illness that would most likely result in death or serious physical harm, the maximum penalty increases from $13,653 to $14,502.
- For each other-than-serious violation, the maximum penalty increases from $13,653 to $14,502.
- In instances where employers were previously cited and failed to correct violations, the maximum penalty increases from $13,653 to $14,502 per day unabated beyond the abatement date.
- For each posting requirement violation, the maximum penalty increases from $13,653 to $14,502.