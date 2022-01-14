Nevada OSHA workplace violation penalties to increase

Construction workers raise wood framing as they build homes in a new housing development June 26, (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Workplace safety violation penalties imposed by the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) against employers are set to increase soon.

The increase is expected to take effect on Saturday, Jan. 15. and is a result of inflation.

Each year, due to the Federal Civil Penalties Inflation Adjustment Act Improvements Act of 2015, the Department of Labor is required to annually evaluate its civil monetary penalties and adjust for inflation.

Nevada OSHA’s administrative penalties will increase by 6.22%, for any penalty assessed on or after January 15, 2022, regardless of when the inspection was opened.

Below you will find a listing of Nevada OSHA’s penalties for violations.

For willful violations, where Nevada OSHA demonstrates that an employer knowingly failed to comply with an OSHA standard, or demonstrated a plain indifference for employee safety, the minimum penalty increases from $9,639 to $10,360 and the maximum penalty increases from $136,532 to $145,027.