Nevada OSHA issues guidelines for businesses to meet face mask requirements

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada OSHA has released guidance for businesses after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s announcement that the state will follow CDC guidelines on face masks. OSHA also issued guidance on employers asking employees for proof of vaccination.

The Nevada Restaurant Association has distributed the guidance to members.

The guidelines appear below:

All employers must provide face coverings for unvaccinated employees and shall require these employees to wear the face coverings in all instances where required by emergency directives and associated guidance issued on the NVHealthResponse website or by Nevada OSHA. (Required/Ref. Declaration of Emergency Directive #021, section 12; Declaration of Emergency Directive #044, section 6; Declaration of Emergency Directive #045, section 6)

All employers shall require unvaccinated employees to wear a face covering in any space visited by the general public, even if no one else is present. (Required/Ref. NVHealthResponse Guidance on Directive 024: Face Coverings, Declaration of Emergency Directive #044, section 6; Declaration of Emergency Directive #045, section 6)

All employers must require unvaccinated employees to wear a face covering in any space where food is prepared or packaged, for sale, or generally distributed to others. (Required/Ref. NVHealthResponse Guidance on Directive 024: Face Coverings)

Close or limit access to common areas where employees are likely to congregate and interact. When in common areas, face coverings are required for unvaccinated employees. (Required/ Ref. NVHealthResponse Guidance on Directive 024: Face Coverings

To view the official OSHA release, click here.

In addition, OSHA released the following guidance regarding employers asking their employees for proof of vaccination.

According to U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s guidance, employers may ask if employees have been vaccinated, but it is not wise to ask anything beyond that yes/no question. Additional questions may elicit protected information about an employee’s medical condition(s), which employers are not generally permitted to ask about. Employers may require proof of vaccination, showing the date of vaccination, but it is best practice to inform employees that they should not provide any additional medical history or family history information, to avoid any violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, or the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act (GINA).