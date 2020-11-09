Nevada OSHA getting tougher on businesses as 4 new penalties totaling $13K announced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Citations and penalties for COVID-19 violations are getting stricter as the state announces new rules in counties that are on the state’s “watch” list. Clark County is currently on that list. Some businesses may be ordered to close if they fail to comply with regulations.

The changes come as four citations issued last week were announced on Monday. The citations carried penalties that totaled more than $13,000. Three of the four locations cited were in Clark County:

Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch

510 South Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89145

Penalty: $5,398.00

Violation Summary: Lack of social distancing between employees and the public, lack of face coverings, and capacity violations

6600 Amelia Earhart Court, Suite B, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Penalty: $8,675

Violation Summary: Violation related to lack of face coverings being worn by employees in close contact within vehicles

7473 West Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 100, Las Vegas, NV 89128

Penalty: $5,248

Violation Summary: Social distancing not being enforced, improper injury/illness recordkeeping

2272 Larkin Circle, Sparks, NV 89431

Penalty: $4,554

Violation Summary: Public attendance allowed at a live event on September 30 with attendance of more than 50. No approval obtained by the Department of Business and Industry, Division of Industrial Relations

Counties highlighted in red are subject to stricter procedures on Nevada OSHA inspections and citations.

Going forward, Nevada OSHA may issue citations if violations are observed on the initial visit, and an inspection will be opened with the employer. “A written notice will also be issued indicating that in the event of future noncompliance, the Administrator may issue an order requiring the business to cease operation at that location during this state of emergency under NRS 618.545(1) until the business has established and implemented operating procedures to come into compliance,” according to the Nevada Division of Industrial Relations.

A follow up visit will then be conducted at cited businesses to verify that violations have been addressed.

Since observations began in late-June, DIR officials have conducted 9,762 initial visits at business establishments finding a cumulative 89 percent statewide compliance rate, a 91 percent compliance rate in northern Nevada and 87 percent compliance in Southern Nevada. Last week, officials conducted 104 initial visits across the state, reporting 96 percent compliance.

During 1,950 follow-up visits, a 96 percent statewide compliance rate was reported — 97 percent in Northern Nevada, and 93 percent in Southern Nevada. Last week, DIR reports 100 percent compliance for 107 follow-ups.

Nevada OSHA has issued a total of 181 notices of citation and penalty related to violations of required COVID-19 health and safety measures in effect since mid-March.