Nevada OSHA fines Aria $12K for COVID-19 violations

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Aria Resort & Casino makes a positive post on their marquee with “Even apart, We’re in this together.” text amid ongoing spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak across the United States on April 03, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) as a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Jacob Kepler/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Aria Resort & Casino was fined $12,617 for not complying with state COVID-19 restrictions.

According to state officials, an investigation showed a lack of social distancing at point-of-sale terminals used by employees.

The Division of Industrial Relations listed the penalty in its weekly report.

A fine of $2,950 was also listed against the Eureka Owl Club in Eureka, Nevada for employees not wearing face coverings or not wearing them properly.

Nevada OSHA has issued a total of 177 notices of citation and penalty related to violations of required COVID-19 health and safety measures in effect since mid-March.

Due to the increasing COVID-19 infection rates, the state is modifying its observation process for counties with elevated disease transmission. A county is considered to have elevated COVID-19 transmission if two of the following three criteria is reached.

Average number of tests per day (per 100,000) <100

Cases (per 100,000) >200

Cases (per 100,000) >50 and testing positivity > 8.0 percent

In these counties, if violations are observed by OSHA officials during the initial visit to a business establishment, an inspection will be opened with the employer. If the violations can be substantiated during the investigatory process, a citation will be issued. The business can also face closure if there is future non-compliance.

Since observations began in late-June to determine compliance with mandated health and safety measures under the Governor’s directive, DIR officials have conducted 9,655 initial visits at business establishments finding a cumulative 89% statewide compliance rate, a 90% compliance rate in northern Nevada and 87% compliance in southern Nevada.

During the week beginning October 26, officials conducted 102 initial visits across the state at a wide range of business sectors finding an 86% compliance rate statewide.

Cities with compliance rates below the statewide average last week include:

Las Vegas, 10 observations- 50%

Reno, 32 observations- 8%

Business sectors with compliance rates below the statewide average during the week beginning October 26 include:

Financial Institutions, 2 observations- 50%

Construction, 9 observations- 56%

Convenience Stores, 9 observations- 67%

Other, 13 observations- 77%

The top five zip codes for complaints, to-date, include:

89502 (Reno), 231 complaints

89109 (City of Las Vegas/ Unincorporated Clark County), 200 complaints

89431 (Sparks), 158 complaints

89119 (Unincorporated Clark County), 152 complaints

89434 (Sparks), 133 complaints

Workplace health and safety complaints can be reported to the Division by filing an online complaint at https://www.osha.gov/pls/osha7/eComplaintForm.html.