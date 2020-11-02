Nevada OSHA fines Aria $12K for COVID-19 violations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Aria Resort & Casino was fined $12,617 for not complying with state COVID-19 restrictions.
According to state officials, an investigation showed a lack of social distancing at point-of-sale terminals used by employees.
The Division of Industrial Relations listed the penalty in its weekly report.
A fine of $2,950 was also listed against the Eureka Owl Club in Eureka, Nevada for employees not wearing face coverings or not wearing them properly.
Nevada OSHA has issued a total of 177 notices of citation and penalty related to violations of required COVID-19 health and safety measures in effect since mid-March.
Due to the increasing COVID-19 infection rates, the state is modifying its observation process for counties with elevated disease transmission. A county is considered to have elevated COVID-19 transmission if two of the following three criteria is reached.
- Average number of tests per day (per 100,000) <100
- Cases (per 100,000) >200
- Cases (per 100,000) >50 and testing positivity > 8.0 percent
In these counties, if violations are observed by OSHA officials during the initial visit to a business establishment, an inspection will be opened with the employer. If the violations can be substantiated during the investigatory process, a citation will be issued. The business can also face closure if there is future non-compliance.
Since observations began in late-June to determine compliance with mandated health and safety measures under the Governor’s directive, DIR officials have conducted 9,655 initial visits at business establishments finding a cumulative 89% statewide compliance rate, a 90% compliance rate in northern Nevada and 87% compliance in southern Nevada.
During the week beginning October 26, officials conducted 102 initial visits across the state at a wide range of business sectors finding an 86% compliance rate statewide.
Cities with compliance rates below the statewide average last week include:
- Las Vegas, 10 observations- 50%
- Reno, 32 observations- 8%
Business sectors with compliance rates below the statewide average during the week beginning October 26 include:
- Financial Institutions, 2 observations- 50%
- Construction, 9 observations- 56%
- Convenience Stores, 9 observations- 67%
- Other, 13 observations- 77%
The top five zip codes for complaints, to-date, include:
- 89502 (Reno), 231 complaints
- 89109 (City of Las Vegas/ Unincorporated Clark County), 200 complaints
- 89431 (Sparks), 158 complaints
- 89119 (Unincorporated Clark County), 152 complaints
- 89434 (Sparks), 133 complaints
Workplace health and safety complaints can be reported to the Division by filing an online complaint at https://www.osha.gov/pls/osha7/eComplaintForm.html.