Nevada OSHA fines Aria $12K for COVID-19 violations

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Aria Resort & Casino makes a positive post on their marquee with “Even apart, We’re in this together.” text amid ongoing spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak across the United States on April 03, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) as a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Jacob Kepler/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Aria Resort & Casino was fined $12,617 for not complying with state COVID-19 restrictions.

According to state officials, an investigation showed a lack of social distancing at point-of-sale terminals used by employees.

The Division of Industrial Relations listed the penalty in its weekly report.

A fine of $2,950 was also listed against the Eureka Owl Club in Eureka, Nevada for employees not wearing face coverings or not wearing them properly.

Nevada OSHA has issued a total of 177 notices of citation and penalty related to violations of required COVID-19 health and safety measures in effect since mid-March.

Due to the increasing COVID-19 infection rates, the state is modifying its observation process for counties with elevated disease transmission. A county is considered to have elevated COVID-19 transmission if two of the following three criteria is reached.

  • Average number of tests per day (per 100,000) <100
  • Cases (per 100,000) >200
  • Cases (per 100,000) >50 and testing positivity > 8.0 percent

In these counties, if violations are observed by OSHA officials during the initial visit to a business establishment, an inspection will be opened with the employer. If the violations can be substantiated during the investigatory process, a citation will be issued. The business can also face closure if there is future non-compliance.

Since observations began in late-June to determine compliance with mandated health and safety measures under the Governor’s directive, DIR officials have conducted 9,655 initial visits at business establishments finding a cumulative 89% statewide compliance rate, a 90% compliance rate in northern Nevada and 87% compliance in southern Nevada.

During the week beginning October 26, officials conducted 102 initial visits across the state at a wide range of business sectors finding an 86% compliance rate statewide.

Cities with compliance rates below the statewide average last week include:

  • Las Vegas, 10 observations- 50%
  • Reno, 32 observations- 8%

Business sectors with compliance rates below the statewide average during the week beginning October 26 include:

  • Financial Institutions, 2 observations- 50%
  • Construction, 9 observations- 56%
  • Convenience Stores, 9 observations- 67%
  • Other, 13 observations- 77%

The top five zip codes for complaints, to-date, include:

  • 89502 (Reno), 231 complaints
  • 89109 (City of Las Vegas/ Unincorporated Clark County), 200 complaints
  • 89431 (Sparks), 158 complaints
  • 89119 (Unincorporated Clark County), 152 complaints
  • 89434 (Sparks), 133 complaints

Workplace health and safety complaints can be reported to the Division by filing an online complaint at https://www.osha.gov/pls/osha7/eComplaintForm.html.

