Nevada OSHA dismisses fines for Trump rally COVID-19 violations

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

MINDEN — The Nevada agency that oversees businesses to ensure they comply with the state’s coronavirus directives has dismissed fines it imposed after President Donald Trump held a September political rally at the Minden-Tahoe Airport.

The Record Courier reports that Douglas County and ABS Aviation reached a settlement with Nevada’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration to dismiss the fines.

The fines that were initially assessed were $2,950 for Douglas County and $2,603 for ABS Aviation.

Trump spoke to a crowd of thousands of mostly maskless supporters in defiance of statewide guidelines in September at the northern Nevada airport, leading monitors to issue thousands of dollars worth of fines that both the county and airport manager challenged.

People line up outside the gates three hours before President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak Saturday night at a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport under smoky skies from California wildfires along the Sierra Nevada’s eastern front in Minden, Nev., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

