Nevada one step closer to renewable energy goals with kick off of transmission project

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A transmission project supporting Nevada’s renewable energy goals kicked off Tuesday when the Gridliance Sloan Canyon Station in Boulder City was officially commissioned.

State leaders, federal land agency and local officials, renewable energy developers and executives threw the switch to mark the occasion.

This project creates a new path for renewable energy development, improves the regional electric system and supports our state’s effort to become a net explorer of renewable energy.

“Hydropower generation has fallen off a little bit at Hoover Dam because there’s simply not that much water in the Colorado River anymore. But by moving solar energy, that will replace all of that and more. So that’s very important to us,” said Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus.

The Sloan Canyon switching station is part of the independent electric transmission utility’s $50 million transmission improvement project. It’s all thanks to a partnership between electric transmission company Gridliance and state leaders.