Nevada on ‘red alert’ status for 50% increase in overdose deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada, along with 27 other states, in on a “red alert” for increased risk of death from overdose.

According to the National Drug Helpline, which is an organization funded by a coalition of drug treatment centers, said data in the Electronic Death Registry System in Nevada shows there has been a 50% increase in opioid and fentanyl involved drug overdose deaths from the first to the second quarter of 2020. There was 98 deaths from Jan. 2020 through March 2020 and 147 deaths from April 2020 through June 2020.

The alert is also triggered in certain states because of the following factors:

Reduced access to treatment programs, including emergency departments.

Lost health care capacities due to staff falling sick.

Increased social and economic stress.

Increased risk of suicide, especially among people addicted to opioids.

Naloxone, an opioid overdose antidote, is available to help people. You can find out more information on how to get Naloxone through the Nevada Opioid Response Program at this link.

People are also encouraged to call 9-1-1 immediately if overdose is suspected. There is a Good Samaritan Overdose law that protects an individual from prosecution when seeking medical assistance for another person.