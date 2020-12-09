Nevada officials welcome news on DACA, TPS extensions as ‘right thing to do’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Department of Homeland Security notice published today was welcomed as good news by Nevada officials.

The continuation order for Temporary Protected Status designations for El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua, Sudan, Honduras and Nepal comes just days after full restoration of the DACA program on Friday. Also, Homeland Security announced Monday they will begin accepting new applications for DACA — for the first time since 2017.

“This is very much welcome news for the State of Nevada and the DACA and TPS recipients who are our friends, our family, our neighbors and call Nevada home,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “There is still much work to be done and I continue to urge Congress to finally pass permanent protections for these integral members of our communities – not only is it the smart thing to do, it’s the right thing to do.”

Charina de Asis, Director of the Governor’s Office for New Americans, said, “We know that this is not a permanent solution, but the extension of protections for DACA and TPS beneficiaries are welcomed news and we join the immigrant community in celebrating these wins.”

She also noted the importance of stability as the community deals with the pandemic.

“The immigrant and refugee community has been disproportionally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and now there is one less thing for them to worry about while they focus on keeping their families safe,” she said.

The Governor’s Office for New Americans will continue to work with state agencies to ensure that services eligible for our DACA and TPS recipients continue to be provided.