Nevada nursing homes vulnerable as Nevada COVID-19 outbreaks continue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Over the past three weeks, Nevada has seen some of its worst numbers in the COVID-19 pandemic. But recent days have seen falling numbers of new cases in Clark County and statewide.

But that’s just one of the measurements that state leaders are watching carefully.

Another important area involves Nevada’s most vulnerable residents — people who live in nursing care facilities. A look at reports coming out of state-regulated nursing care, assisted living and rehabilitation hospitals gives cause for concern as new cases keep popping up.

US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., highlighted the need for action when she spoke on the Senate floor today about vulnerable Nevadans in nursing homes. She called on the Senate to pass legislation that includes more funding for PPE, testing, staffing, and other support to keep Nevadans safe. Cortez Masto is cosponsoring the legislation.

“Residents and staff of these facilities shouldn’t be an afterthought — they are a core part of our communities and our health care system. They are our elders, and they are the keepers of our stories. We have to do more to protect them,” Cortez Masto said.

The number of COVID-19 cases over the past 20 days is not enormous compared to the general population, but they occur in facilities where — if the virus spreads — the consequences can be deadly.

Since July 24, about 500 new positive tests for COVID-19 have been reported in these facilities, and 22 deaths have been reported.

NEW CASES

Some of the worst sites for new positive tests over the past 20 days — all but one located in Clark County:

Canyon Vista , where 26 residents and 30 staff members tested positive. Totals there are now 38 cases among residents and 47 among staff. Four residents have died.

, where 26 residents and 30 staff members tested positive. Totals there are now 38 cases among residents and 47 among staff. Four residents have died. Del Mar Gardens , with 26 new positive tests among residents and 1 new staff case. Totals there are now 87 resident cases and 19 staff cases. A total of 12 residents have died.

, with 26 new positive tests among residents and 1 new staff case. Totals there are now 87 resident cases and 19 staff cases. A total of 12 residents have died. Lake Mead Health and Rehab , where cases have exploded over the past three weeks: 60 new positive test among residents and 10 new staff cases. The site had a total of 25 positive tests on July 24. One resident has died.

, where cases have exploded over the past three weeks: 60 new positive test among residents and 10 new staff cases. The site had a total of 25 positive tests on July 24. One resident has died. Mission Pines , where 16 residents and 5 staff members tested positive. Totals there are now 52 cases among resident and 20 among staff. No deaths have been reported.

, where 16 residents and 5 staff members tested positive. Totals there are now 52 cases among resident and 20 among staff. No deaths have been reported. Silver Ridge Health Care Center , with 22 new positive tests among residents and 10 new staff cases. Prior to July 24, there were two resident cases and two staff cases.

, with 22 new positive tests among residents and 10 new staff cases. Prior to July 24, there were two resident cases and two staff cases. The Seasons of Reno , with 20 new positive tests among residents and one new staff case. Prior to July 24, only seven staff cases had been reported. Since then, six residents have died.

, with 20 new positive tests among residents and one new staff case. Prior to July 24, only seven staff cases had been reported. Since then, six residents have died. TLC Care Center, where 11 new cases are reported among residents, and 9 among staff. There were previously only eight cases in the facility. No deaths are reported.

All the sites are regulated by the State of Nevada, and reporting by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services allows anyone to look at current statistics.

See the DHHS dashboard for details below. Use the pop-up menu at top left to select the facility you want to see.

DEATHS

Ten facilities have reported deaths — 23 in total — but more than half the deaths occurred at two facilities:

Del Mar Gardens : Six deaths reported since July 24, pushing the total there to 12 resident deaths.

: Six deaths reported since July 24, pushing the total there to 12 resident deaths. The Seasons of Reno: Six deaths reported since July 24 for a facility that reported one positive test from a staffer in early June.

Two new resident deaths were reported at both Alzheimer’s Luxury Care and Sterling Ridge — which hadn’t reported a single case until recently.

And a single new death was reported at the remaining seven sites — Clark County locations except where noted: Canyon Vista, Golden Years Castle Home Fernley (Lyon County), Harmon Hospital, Hearthstone (Washoe County), Kindred Flamingo LTAC, St. Joseph Transitional Rehab and Tranquil Breezes Care Home LLC.