Nevada nursing homes, rehab hospitals pass 500 deaths from COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nursing homes, rehabilitation hospitals and assisted living facilities regulated by Nevada passed 500 deaths related to COVID-19 this week. An interactive dashboard that tracks the statistics also reports 15 deaths among staff at these facilities.

The total deaths among residents now stands at 516, which includes totals from all state-regulated facilities.

That includes eight deaths at Nevada prisons, as well. Prisons have become the worst-hit facilities in recent months.

Facilities licensed for skilled nursing accounted for the most deaths, with 336. Assisted living facilities followed with 133 deaths.

The interactive dashboard below allows you to select what you want to see by using the menus at the top left. Data in the dashboard is reported to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Current statistics show 9,255 COVID-19 cases reported statewide at these regulated facilities.