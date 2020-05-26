Nevada nursing homes hit hard with new reports of COVID-19’s devastation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It might not be the worst COVID-19 problem in the state — in fact, it’s not even in the Top 10. But Arbors Memory Care provides an example of how quickly the virus can devastate a nursing facility.

The senior care home provides for people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the Reno and Sparks area.

And since May 13, it’s the site of 39 positive tests for COVID-19, and seven residents have died. Four of those deaths were reported today. The cases are mostly residents, but six staffers have also tested positive.

A death has also been reported since Friday at Desert Hope Center in Las Vegas, as well as a senior care home in Carson City.

These state-regulated facilities that provide nursing care, rehabilitation and assisted living services have reported over 100 deaths among residents and staff, along with more than 1,100 positive tests for COVID-19.

Recent alarms about reopening too quickly resonate in places like the Arbors, which have become sanctuaries and prisons at the same time. Rules keep contact with the outside world at a minimum, but if the virus gets in, it can spread very quickly.

El Jen Healthcare and Rehabilitation, near the intersection of Alexander Road and North Rancho Drive, has added 15 new positive tests — eight residents and seven staffers — in information released today by the state.

Most of the state’s biggest problems at Nevada-regulated facilities in Clark County.

But other facilities outside these 10 are seeing surges in cases as well.

The North Las Vegas Care Center, a skilled nursing facility across Cheyenne Avenue from the College of Southern Nevada in northeast Las Vegas, has seen its cases jump. Nine new cases popped up in the most recent state report. The facility had previously reported just one case for weeks.

See the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services dashboard for details below. Use the pop-up menu to select the facility you want to see.