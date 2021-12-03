Nevada nurses must complete ‘cultural competency’ course to renew license

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nurses are trying to get the word out about a new licensing requirement.

Starting Jan. 1, all nurses must complete an approved “cultural competency” course in order to renew their license. The requirement was created by Assembly Bill 337.

The requirement will also apply to all healthcare professionals as part of NRS 449.103. The training covers a wide variety of topics including bias, discrimination, race, religion, gender identity, disabilities and much more.

There are a couple of different options for fulfilling the requirement.

One nurse has created a four-hour online course that fulfills the requirements and has been approved by the Nevada State Board of Nursing.

The course will soon be available through the website vegasculturalcompetency.com. You can register now for in-person courses. The cost is $90. For more information, email info@VegasCulturalCompetency.com.

There are only two other courses approved in the state, and those trainings last nine hours, spread over a period of 3 days.