Nevada non-profits could earn up to $100K through the new CLEAN grant

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Nonprofits Could Earn up to $100,000 from the NV Energy Foundation through a new CLEAN grant. CLEAN stands for Clean Energy Access for Nevada.

The new program drives environmental innovation and workforce development in Nevada. The grant program will make up to $300,000 available to nonprofit organizations in Nevada for projects that drive carbon reduction, promote environmental sustainability, and support workforce development.

“This new grant program is an extension of the NV Energy Foundation’s long-time focus on fostering sustainability, community enhancement, and environmental stewardship,” said Tony Sanchez, Executive Vice President of Business Development and External Relations for NV Energy. “Our goal for the CLEAN grant is to inspire the Nevada nonprofit community to develop new, innovative solutions that provide increased clean energy access for underserved and rural communities, create jobs, and help fast track our state’s economic recovery.”

The CLEAN grants will be awarded in amounts between $25,000 and $100,000 to 501c3 organizations. Grants will be given for projects that advance clean energy, with priority placed on those that demonstrate environmental stewardship, promote workforce and economic development and meet NV Energy’s diversity and equity criteria, including support of underrepresented communities, especially Nevada’s indigenous and tribal populations.

“NV Energy looks forward to partnering with our state’s nonprofit organizations to deliver the benefits of a clean energy economy to all Nevadans,” Sanchez said.

Grant information sessions for interested nonprofit organizations will be held virtually on April 27 and 29, 2021. The grant submission deadline is midnight, June 1, 2021.

For information on these sessions, a full list of CLEAN grant criteria, and the grant application, go here.