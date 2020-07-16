Nevada nonprofit to provide students mock trial experience ‘Bark-André Furry On Trial’ to teach them about law

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada nonprofit Project REAL will be providing third-grade students with a brand new mock trial experience in the fall as a result of two grants from Nevada Humanities.

As part of their 2019 funding cycle, Nevada Humanities funded Project REAL’s “Baby Shark Burns V Bark-André Furry: A Third Grade Mock Trial” pilot activity.

In the trial, local canine celebrity Bark-André Furry has been accused of breaking the lucky hockey stick of Baby Shark Burns. The trial features testimony from other animal-player counterparts including Mark Daniel ‘the Spaniel’ Stone, Ridgeback Reaves, and Carpet-Shark Kane.

Project REAL is launching this new activity as one of their Trial in a Trunk classroom resources. These all-in-one activity packages give students the chance to take part in one of Project REAL’s activities without having to leave the classroom. Teachers will be able to keep their classrooms secure and safe with this service while still allowing their students to gain the valuable lessons about laws and rights that Project REAL provides.

In addition to funding the development of Project REAL’s new third grade resource last year, Nevada Humanities announced yesterday that they would be awarding Project REAL with a $5,000 federal CARES Act grant.

We are pleased to announce the Nevada Humanities CARES: Emergency Relief Grants awardees! We’ve awarded $368,873 in CARES grants to 46 organizations across Nevada.



See the full list of awardees and learn more: https://t.co/mage0ohB1o pic.twitter.com/otpuPPhaxf — Nevada Humanities (@NVHumanities) July 15, 2020

This grant helps to ensure Project REAL’s ability to cover basic operational expenses during the pandemic and assists them in continuing to serve the students of Nevada.

“This CARES Act grant could not have come at a better time” says Project REAL Senior Director Mike Kamer.

“By supporting our organizational infrastructure, Nevada Humanities has assisted in ensuring that all of our resources – including the trial they helped us create last year – are available at the beginning of the school year without any interruption in service taking place,” added Kamer.

Parents, Teachers, & Youth Organizations wishing to request more information about the Bark-André Furry “Trial in a Trunk” experience or any of Project REAL’s free resources can send an email to mkamer@projectrealnv.org.

Project REAL is a non-profit organization founded 15 years ago by Sam Lionel and Irwin Molasky to meet the challenge of teaching young students the importance of the law.

Project REAL has taught over 185,000 Nevada students about laws with the goal of preparing them to be informed, law-abiding, and participatory citizens through courthouse field trips, mock trials, and unique in-class lessons and activities.

For more information or to make a financial contribution so more students could benefit, please visit http://projectrealnv.org