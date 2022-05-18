LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada ranks No.7 in the nation in a new survey that compares the rates at which people are quitting their jobs.

The “Great Resignation” has continued across the country, with people switching jobs in some case and leaving the workforce in other cases.

"As the economy has started to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a surge in job openings, with some employers having a difficult time filling all their open positions," the survey reports.

The WalletHub survey released today indicates 3.3% of Nevadans quit in the most recent month that data was available -- higher than the 3.0% rate reported just two months ago.

That increase has bumped up the average monthly rate over the past 12 months. Nevada's average has risen to 3.76%, up slightly from 3.74%.

In ranking the states, the survey gives greater weight to the most recent month. Nevada had ranked No.12 in March -- but No.2 behind only Alaska for the 12-month average.

One expert described the situation as a "shuffling" of workers as people leave for higher pay and better benefits.

John Winters, a professor of economics at Iowa State University, said the labor market has been strong as companies compete for scarce workers.

"At the same time, we have seen inflation reach its highest rates in four decades," Winters said. "Individual firms and industries respond to this differently. Some can raise wages to keep up with inflation but many are not. Workers will naturally shift toward those offering higher wages and leave those where real wages (wages adjusted for inflation) are falling."

Workers who see new employees getting better deals than they have may need to change employers to get competitive wages, Winters said.

After Alaska, which topped the survey, many of the highest ranking states were in the Southeast U.S. But Arizona ranked No.3 nationwide, with 4.2% of the workforce quitting in the most recent month.

Another expert said inflation isn't the main factor when people are looking to move.

"A new Pew Research Center survey finds that low pay, a lack of opportunities for advancement, and feeling disrespected at work are the top reasons why Americans quit their jobs last year," said Zhike Lei, an associate professor at Pepperdine University in California.

"Yes, employees want better pay, more benefits, and nice perks. But more than that, the experiences in the past 24 months during the COVID-19 pandemic have prompted employees to reconsider their priorities in life," she said.