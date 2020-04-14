Nevada National Guard will add 700 guardsmen to fight COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada National Guard will add around 700 soldiers and airmen to fight COVID-19, according to the Nevada Health Response. The state now has 800 guardsmen supporting the response, making it the largest state activation in Nevada National Guard history.

Gov. Sisolak made the announcement on Tuesday. This is the second activation after he called 106 soldiers and airmen on state military orders on April 6. Those guardsmen set up donation management and supply distribution operations.

The 700 additional Nevada guardsmen will provide:

Medical support,

Food bank and warehouse logistics,

Transportation of supplies and set up of alternate care facilities.

Photo credit: Nevada National Guard

NV Health Response says a majority of them will report in Las Vegas, where most of the confirmed cases and COVID-19 related deaths have occurred.

WATCH: One-on-one interview with Nevada National Guard on COVID-19 response

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced approval for federal funding and authority to use the Nevada National Guard on Friday.

Past state activations: