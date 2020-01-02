Breaking News
Nevada National Guard unit to deploy soldiers to Europe

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Dozens of Nevada Army National Guard soldiers are set to deploy to eastern Europe for about a year. Guard officials say the 757th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion will send approximately 80 soldiers to Poland and nearby Baltic countries to provide logistical support for U.S. and partner nations.

According to Guard officials, the Nevada soldiers will be responsible for command and control of a wide wage of supply operations supporting deployment and redeployment operations collectively known as Operation Atlantic Resolve.

A mobilization ceremony for the departing Nevada soldiers is planned Friday at the Reid Readiness Center in Carson City.

