Nevada National Guard troops returning from Washington, D.C.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The last members of the 1-221 Cavalry, a Nevada National Guard unit assigned to support at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, will return from Washington, D.C., tonight.

Some soldiers had already returned from the mission earlier this week, including Capt. Tana Gurule, who came to the aid of a woman involved in a crash in Fairfax, Virginia, during the deployment.

A group of Soldiers from the 1st Squadron 221st Cavalry returned home yesterday from their deployment to Washington D.C. to assist federal law enforcement for the Jan. 20 Presidential Inauguration. #battelborn #nevada #Inauguration2021 #missioncompletehttps://t.co/qTf0oOYNJ7 pic.twitter.com/8m8yw6pM7r — Nevada Guard (@NVNationalGuard) January 27, 2021

About 250 Nevada National Guard soldiers and airmen were assigned to support the inauguration on Jan. 20.

The returning soldiers are scheduled to be at the Clark County Armory, 6600 Range Road, tonight at 7:30 p.m.