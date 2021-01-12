Nevada National Guard to assist at Biden’s Inauguration on Jan. 20

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada National Guard will assist federal law enforcement before and during the Jan. 20 Presidential Inauguration.

A Tuesday news release from Carson City indicates more than 200 Nevada National Guard soldiers and airmen will be in Washington, D.C., during the event.

Guardsmen will provide law enforcement with security, logistics and communications support for Joe Biden’s Inauguration. Operational security prevents more detailed information regarding their mission.

Taking part in the operation are soldiers with the Nevada Army Guard’s 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry and 3665th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, and airmen in the Nevada Air Guard’s 152nd Communications Flight.

These units were set to support the event before the events of January 6, according to the release.

National Guard support from at least 30 states will include military personnel and equipment for the ceremony.

The Department of Defense has authorized up to 20,000 troops for the inauguration, said Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau on Monday. U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Parks and Recreation police made the request for additional support, Hokanson said.