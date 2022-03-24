LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The involvement of the Nevada National Guard in COVID-19 pandemic assistance will end April 1, exactly two years after its assistance began.

This marked the largest and lengthiest domestic emergency response in Nevada history.

Guardsmen helped with COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, meal and PPE delivery, data processing, call centers, and lab support.

“This is probably the greatest crisis we’ve faced in last hundred years, excluding World War II, and current worldwide situation,” said Colonel Brett Compston. “Every guard member who was asked to step up did step up, and we had more more volunteers than we had actual work to do.”

Yesterday, members of the guard were at the state lab looking at deficiencies and challenges in that department. The guard said that it will be advocating on that department’s behalf to increase their capacities.