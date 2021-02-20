Nevada named ‘most sinful state’ in Wallethub study

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Carson City may be the capital of Nevada, but when it comes to vices, Las Vegas may be the capital of the universe.

Led by Sin City, Nevada has been crowned the “most sinful state” for 2021, according to a recent study by Wallethub.

The study compares the 50 states based on seven sinful behaviors — anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

Nevada dominated across the seven categories bringing home six top-10 rankings:

9 th – Anger & Hatred

– Anger & Hatred 2 nd – Jealousy

– Jealousy 5 th – Excesses & Vices

– Excesses & Vices 1 st – Greed

– Greed 4 th – Lust

– Lust 29 th – Vanity

– Vanity 6th – Laziness

The rankings are decided based on factors like crime rates, excessive drinking and amount of people with gambling problems, when compared across each state’s population.

For a look at the full report from Wallethub, CLICK HERE.

Also, to no one’s surprise, Las Vegas was named the “most sinful city” in America. You can find that study from Wallethub HERE.