Nevada Museum of Art talks expansion to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Museum of Art is located in the heart of Reno, but it’s working to expand its reach to Sin City.

For several years, there has been an effort to expand to Las Vegas and bring more contemporary art to the area. Heather Harmon, deputy director for the museum, dove into the details with John Langeler.

Harmon says the number of visitors to the famous Seven Magic Mountains largely attest to the need for more art in the region.

“Just last year, 312,000 people visited it. That’s almost 1,000 people a day, and it’s a great barometer for showing that people are very hungry for arts and culture in Las Vegas.”

Symphony Park has been chosen as the future location for a museum, and fundraising efforts are ongoing.

