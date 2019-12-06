Nevada mother, teen son arrested for child abuse in death of 12-year-old

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mother and son from Nevada are facing charges after being arrested by the New Mexico State Police for the death of the woman’s 12-year-old daughter.

Heather J. Rooks, 39, and Khachadourian Rooks, 17, were arrested and charged with Abuse of a Child Resulting in Great Bodily Harm.

According to police, the girl, who is Rooks daughter, died days after the teen sat on the her face and throat to restrain her after she “threw a tantrum.”

The family, including the girl’s grandfather, were traveling to Nevada in a van driven by the grandfather on Nov. 1.

Police said the 17-year-old sat on the girl for up to 45 minutes to restrain her until she was not moving. The grandfather did pull the van to the side of the road and begin CPR. Emergency Medical Services were called and the girl was airlifted to an Albuquerque hospital where she died on Dec. 4.

As a result of the girl’s death, the mother and son could face additional charges.