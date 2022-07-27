LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The number of monkeypox cases in Nevada has now reached double digits as the nationwide numbers continue to grow.

As of Wednesday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports Nevada’s monkeypox cases now stand at 11.

Since July 11, when Nevada’s total cases stood at five, the number has more than doubled.

Over 4,500 cases have been reported across the nation with Alaska, Montana, Wyoming, and Vermont being the only states with no reported cases. New York has the highest number of cases with 1,228.

On July 23, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global emergency with the outbreak expanding to over 70 countries.

On Monday, the Southern Nevada Health District started offering limited monkeypox vaccine appointments for individuals who are at higher risk. Those individuals include:

Those currently eligible to receive the vaccine include:

Those who have had close physical contact within the past 14 days with someone known or suspected of having monkeypox. This includes those who know or suspect their sexual partner(s) of having monkeypox.

Those who have been informed by the Health District they are in close contact with someone with monkeypox.

Those meeting any of the above criteria who may be at increased risk for severe disease if infected with monkeypox should especially be vaccinated. This includes people with conditions that weaken their immune system or those with a history of atopic dermatitis or eczema.

Monkeypox virus outbreak detailed infographics world health organization. Symptoms, transmission, rash concentration, rate. (Credit: Getty Images)

On Tuesday, CBS reported the first case of monkeypox in a pregnant woman in the U.S. According to CBS, the baby was delivered safely and both the mother and the baby are doing well. This report came only days after health officials confirmed the first two U.S cases of monkeypox in children.

Evidence indicates that monkeypox is spreading mostly through close physical or intimate contact with someone who has the virus or by touching contaminated items, such as clothing and bedding.

The virus can cause a fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes followed by the development of a rash that can look like pimples or blisters. The incubation period is usually between seven to 14 days but can range from five to 21 days.

For more information on the outbreak and to monitor daily numbers visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.