Nevada mine death involved bulldozer tumbling down slope

ELKO — Federal safety officials are attributing a veteran bulldozer operator’s death at a gold mine in central Nevada to the machine tumbling down a steep slope of the open pit.

The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration said 58-year-old Robert Larson had 41 years in mining, including 21 years at the Round Mountain Mine where he died early Nov. 8.

The mine is operated by Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corp. Company executive Neil Jensen tells the Elko Daily Free Press that Kinross is cooperating with the investigation.

Mine Safety and Health plans a final report in coming months.