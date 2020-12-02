Nevada mine death involved bulldozer tumbling down slope

FILE – This undated file photo shows Barrick Goldstrike Mines’ Betze-Post open pit near Carlin, Nev. (Adella Harding/The Daily Free Press via AP, File)

ELKO — Federal safety officials are attributing a veteran bulldozer operator’s death at a gold mine in central Nevada to the machine tumbling down a steep slope of the open pit.

The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration said 58-year-old Robert Larson had 41 years in mining, including 21 years at the Round Mountain Mine where he died early Nov. 8.

The mine is operated by Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corp. Company executive Neil Jensen tells the Elko Daily Free Press that Kinross is cooperating with the investigation.

Mine Safety and Health plans a final report in coming months.

