Nevada medical providers receive $809M in federal relief funds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Nevada hospitals and other medical services have received $809 million in federal assistance to date to cope with the challenges of the pandemic and providers have until Nov. 6 to apply for additional funds.

Since May, 880 Nevada doctors, hospitals, tribes, local governments, fire departments, and others have received awards to assist with loss of revenue and other costs impacted by COVID-19.

“We encourage health care providers in every Nevada community to take a close look at this opportunity for federal assistance,” said Administrator Suzanne Bierman of the Division of Health Care Financing and Policy. “We know this has been a difficult time for providers and businesses statewide, and this funding is available for many Nevada health care providers.”

Providers have until Nov. 6 to apply for federal Provider Relief Funds through the HHS.gov application website. The new round of $20 billion in federal funds is available to an expanded set of providers, including those in the chiropractic, dental, behavioral health, and eye care fields.